17-year-old who shot Ricky Pearsall is charged with attempted murder

The 17-year-old who shot 49ers receiver Ricky Pearsall on Saturday is facing multiple charges.

Via NBC Sports Bay Area, San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced on Tuesday that the boy has been charged with attempted murder.

He also faces charges of assault with a semi-automatic firearm and attempted robbery.

An arraignment is set for Wednesday in juvenile court. The boy could eventually be tried as an adult.

“At this time, because we are dealing with a minor, there is very little that I can share beyond what I have just said with respect to the charges and with respect to how things will move forward,” Jenkins said.

Pearsall was shot through the chest during an altercation with the assailant. Pearsall spent the night in the hospital. He did not require surgery.

He has been placed on the non-football injury list by the 49ers. It means he’ll miss at least four games.