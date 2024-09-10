17-year-old who shot Ricky Pearsall previously brought gun to school

49ers rookie receiver Ricky Pearsall attended Monday night’s game, nine days after being shot during an attempted robbery in San Francisco’s Union Square.

After the game, an interesting nugget emerged regarding his shooter.

Via KGO-TV, the 17-year-old shooter brought a gun to school in the week before the attack on Pearsall. The boy attends Stein High School, which is an alternative school for troubled students.

It wasn’t reported whether the gun he brought to school was the same gun he used in the incident that resulted in both Pearsall and the boy being shot. Pearsall was shot through the chest and out the back. He’s on the non-football injury list; by rule, he’s eligible to return to the roster after Week 4.

The boy faces multiple charges, including attempted murder. He could still be tried as an adult.