Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
2022 NFL offensive player of the year: Justin Jefferson

  
Published February 9, 2023 04:12 PM
February 9, 2023 03:05 PM
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson joins the show to explain what it's like having the complete trust from his quarterback, what went wrong for the Vikings last season, and why he's feeling even more confident about success in Year 2 under Kevin O'Connell.

Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson turned in an outstanding 2022 season and was even named an MVP finalist.

While it’s unlikely that he’ll end up with that honor, he has won the Associated Press offensive player of the year award at NFL Honors on Thursday night.

Jefferson was long the frontrunner for it, having led the league with 128 receptions and 1,809 receiving yards. He also had eight receiving touchdowns plus a rushing score.

A first-team All-Pro for the first time, Jefferson had 10 games with at least 100 yards receiving and five with at least 145 yards.

After recording 324 receptions for 4,825 yards with 25 touchdowns in his first three seasons, Jefferson is now poised to break the bank with a contract extension. The Vikings will surely pick up his fifth-year option in the spring. But Jefferson can — and probably should — command a top-flight receiver contract before the beginning of the 2023 season.

His offensive player of the year award will only enhance his case for a new deal.

Jefferson beat out quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts for offensive player of the year. He had 192 points, including 35 first-place votes, with Mahomes finishing second (75 points, 10 first-place votes) and Hurts third (52 points and three first-place votes).

But both Hurts and Mahomes have a shot to beat out Jefferson for the MVP award, as all three are finalists.

Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill (43), Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (32), Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (20), 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (11), Bills quarterback Josh Allen (7), Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (6), Chargers running back Austin Ekeler (6), Eagles receiver A.J. Brown (4) and Titans running back Derrick Henry (2) were others to receive votes.