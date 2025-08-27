2024 fifth-round pick Audric Estime waived as Broncos get to 53 players

The Broncos added a couple of running backs to the roster this offseason and their arrival helped push a 2024 newcomer off the depth chart in Denver.

Audric Estime was waived ahead of his second NFL season. The 2024 fifth-round pick ran 76 times for 310 yards and two touchdowns during his rookie season.

The Broncos also waived or released linebackers Levelle Bailey, Garret Wallow, Garrett Nelson and Jordan Turner; wide receivers Michael Bandy, Courtney Jackson, Jerjuan Newton, A.T. Perry and Kyrese Rowan; offensive linemen Marques Cox, Joe Michalski, Will Sherman, and Calvin Throckmorton; tight ends Caleb Lohner and Caden Prieskorn; defensive backs Damarri Mathis, Quinton Newsome, Jaden Robinson, Keidron Smith, Delarrin Turner-Yell, Sam Franklin Jr. and Reese Taylor; Defensive linemen Jordan Miller and Kristian Williams; running back Blake Watson; quarterback Sam Ehlinger; and fullback Adam Prentice.

Linebacker Drew Sanders and fullback Michael Burton both landed on injured reserve, but only Sanders was designated for return during the regular season.