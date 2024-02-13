2024 NFL draft first-round order finalized

With the season finished, it’s on to 2024.

The NFL never rests, with the combine less than two weeks away.

The first-round NFL draft order was set following the completion of the Super Bowl. The first round will be held on Thursday, April 25, in Detroit, with the second and third rounds on Friday, April 26, followed by rounds four through seven on Saturday, April 27.

Here is the first-round order:

1. Chicago Bears (from Carolina)

2. Washington Commanders

3. New England Patriots

4. Arizona Cardinals

5. Los Angeles Chargers

6. New York Giants

7. Tennessee Titans

8. Atlanta Falcons

9. Chicago Bears

10. New York Jets

11. Minnesota Vikings

12. Denver Broncos*

13. Las Vegas Raiders*

14. New Orleans Saints

15. Indianapolis Colts

16. Seattle Seahawks

17. Jacksonville Jaguars

18. Cincinnati Bengals

19. Los Angeles Rams

20. Pittsburgh Steelers

21. Miami Dolphins

22. Philadelphia Eagles

23. Houston Texans (from Cleveland)

24. Dallas Cowboys

25. Green Bay Packers

26. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

27. Arizona Cardinals (from Houston)

28. Buffalo Bills

29. Detroit Lions

30. Baltimore Ravens

31. San Francisco 49ers

32. Kansas City Chiefs

*Denver selects ahead of Las Vegas as a result of the divisional head-to-head tiebreaker.