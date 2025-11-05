30.8 million watched the latest Chiefs-Bills game

Every network wants to televise the now-annual regular-season game between the Chiefs and the Bills. And for good reason.

The game delivers.

Via Austin Karp of Sports Business Journal, 30.8 million on average watched the late-afternoon Sunday game on CBS.

It’s the fifth-highest audience for a regular-season game on CBS since it returned to the small pool of NFL broadcast partners in 1998.

But it wasn’t the most-watched regular-season game of the season. In Week 2, 33,8 million watched Eagles-Chiefs on Fox.

The common thread is the Chiefs. Even at 5-4 and in third place in the AFC West, Kansas City is the new America’s Team.

Three weeks from tomorrow, CBS will benefit from that dynamic in a major way, when the new America’s Team faces the original America’s Team in the late-afternoon window on Thanksgiving in a contest that is destined to be the most-watched regular-season game in NFL history.