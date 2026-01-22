 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_kraftconvo_260121.jpg
Kraft hints at big NFL schedule changes
nbc_pft_bakermayfield_260121.jpg
Mayfield sounds off on Stefanski via social media
nbc_pft_patsvsbroncos_260121.jpg
Can Stidham keep Broncos in it vs. Patriots?

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
32 million watched 49ers-Seahawks blowout on Saturday night

  
Published January 21, 2026 07:20 PM

On Saturday night, the Seahawks blew out the 49ers, 41-6. And the numbers reflected the fact that it was a far from compelling game.

Via Fox, 32 million tuned in for the division-round contest.

It’s a big number, but it was significantly lower than Fox’s 49ers-Eagles game from six days earlier, at 41 million. The Bills-Jaguars wild-card game on the prior Sunday afternoon attracted 32.7 million viewers.

Last year, the Commanders-Lions Saturday night game in the divisional round averaged 33.6 million. The 49ers-Seahawks game represents a 4.7-percent drop.

Still to come are the Sunday games: Texans-Patriots and Rams-Bears.