32 million watched 49ers-Seahawks blowout on Saturday night

On Saturday night, the Seahawks blew out the 49ers, 41-6. And the numbers reflected the fact that it was a far from compelling game.

Via Fox, 32 million tuned in for the division-round contest.

It’s a big number, but it was significantly lower than Fox’s 49ers-Eagles game from six days earlier, at 41 million. The Bills-Jaguars wild-card game on the prior Sunday afternoon attracted 32.7 million viewers.

Last year, the Commanders-Lions Saturday night game in the divisional round averaged 33.6 million. The 49ers-Seahawks game represents a 4.7-percent drop.

Still to come are the Sunday games: Texans-Patriots and Rams-Bears.