nbc_pft_tombradyv2_250903.jpg
Brady offers take on QB evolution in 2025 vs. 2000
nbc_pft_kellenmoore_250903.jpg
Moore peels back curtain on move to start Rattler
PFT preseason awards: OROY, DROY, MVP, more
PFT preseason awards: OROY, DROY, MVP, more

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
Aaron Glenn: Jets won't be trading Breece Hall
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
49ers add $3 million in play-time incentives to Jauan Jennings’s 2025 contract

  
Published September 3, 2025 10:30 PM

Training camp opened with 49ers receiver Jauan Jennings wanted a new deal or a trade. He got neither.

With the regular season approaching, he has now gotten a sweetener.

Via Adam Schefter of ESPN.com, the 49ers have added $3 million in playing-time incentives to Jenning’s contract. The triggers have not yet been specific.

Under the two-year deal Jennings signed in 2024, he was due to make $7.4 million this year. He can now make up to $10.4 million.

Last year, Jennings had career highs in catches (77), yards (975), and touchdowns (six).

Schefter adds that Jennings rejected an offer on a multi-year contract. He remains on track to be a free agent again in 2025.

Jennings barely practiced during training camp and the preseason, due to a calf injury.

He’s listed as a starting receiver for the 49ers. San Francisco opens the regular season with a visit to the Seahawks.