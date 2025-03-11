49ers agree to sign special teams ace Luke Gifford

The 49ers are bringing in a player to elevate their special teams.

Per NFL Media, San Francisco has agreed to sign Luke Gifford to a one-year contract.

Gifford, 29, entered the league in 2019 as an undrafted free agent with the Cowboys. He stayed with the club through 2022 before joining the Titans in 2023.

He appeared in 16 games with four starts for Tennessee in 2024, tallying 49 total tackles with a pair of passes defensed and an interception. He was on the field for 77 percent of special teams snaps and 20 percent of defensive snaps in games played.