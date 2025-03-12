49ers agree to terms with DB Tre Brown

Defensive back Tre Brown is switching sides in an NFC West rivalry.

Brown’s agents announced that he has agreed to terms with the 49ers on a contract. The 2021 fourth-round pick has spent his entire career with the Seahawks.

Brown appeared in 39 games for the Seahawks. He started 13 of the games and had 74 tackles, two interceptions, an interception return for a touchdown, eight passes defensed, and two forced fumbles.

The 49ers have also agreed to deals with Jason Pinnock and Richie Grant this week, but they have lost Charvarius Ward and Talanoa Hufanga from their secondary. Isaac Yiadom, Rock Ya-Sin, Nick McCloud, and Tashaun Gipson remain uncommitted for 2025.