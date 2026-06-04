49ers announce Kwesi Adofo-Mensah’s title, nine internal promotions
Published June 3, 2026 10:34 PM
49ers General Manager John Lynch announced in February that the team had hired Kwesi Adofo-Mensah. On Wednesday, the 49ers announced Adofo-Mensah’s title.
He will serve as vice president, personnel and strategy.
The Vikings fired Adofo-Mensah in January after four seasons with the team.
The 49ers also announced nine executives have earned promotions to new roles within the organization.
- Nathan Biehl - Area Scout
- Grant Bordelon - Football Systems and Personnel Operations Specialist
- Ryan Carter - NFS Scout
- Brad Clark - Senior Director, Football Technology & Video Systems
- Casey Filkins - Player Personnel Scout
- Jordan Fox - Pro Scout
- Michael Gonzalez - Head of General Manager Operations
- Austin Moss II - Vice President, Player Development & Team Dynamics
- Jeff Weidemeyer - Senior Manager, Football Administration & Roster Management