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49ers announce Kwesi Adofo-Mensah’s title, nine internal promotions

  
Published June 3, 2026 10:34 PM

49ers General Manager John Lynch announced in February that the team had hired Kwesi Adofo-Mensah. On Wednesday, the 49ers announced Adofo-Mensah’s title.

He will serve as vice president, personnel and strategy.

The Vikings fired Adofo-Mensah in January after four seasons with the team.

The 49ers also announced nine executives have earned promotions to new roles within the organization.

  • Nathan Biehl - Area Scout
  • Grant Bordelon - Football Systems and Personnel Operations Specialist
  • Ryan Carter - NFS Scout
  • Brad Clark - Senior Director, Football Technology & Video Systems
  • Casey Filkins - Player Personnel Scout
  • Jordan Fox - Pro Scout
  • Michael Gonzalez - Head of General Manager Operations
  • Austin Moss II - Vice President, Player Development & Team Dynamics
  • Jeff Weidemeyer - Senior Manager, Football Administration & Roster Management