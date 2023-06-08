 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: JUL 01 NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220
Chicago Street Race Cup starting lineup
Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio - Saturday_ July 1_ 2023_Large Image Without Watermark_m86084.jpg
Mid-Ohio starting lineup: Colton Herta wins pole; Graham Rahal on the front row for first time in four years
AUTO: JUN 24 NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400
Ryan Blaney credits doctor for recovery from Nashville crash

Top Clips

nbc_golf_ussord3_230701.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 3
nbc_golf_strickerkellyintv_230701.jpg
Stricker, Kelly enjoy competing against each other
nbc_moto_redbudehl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Deegan, Lawrence score wins at RedBud

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: JUL 01 NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220
Chicago Street Race Cup starting lineup
Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio - Saturday_ July 1_ 2023_Large Image Without Watermark_m86084.jpg
Mid-Ohio starting lineup: Colton Herta wins pole; Graham Rahal on the front row for first time in four years
AUTO: JUN 24 NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400
Ryan Blaney credits doctor for recovery from Nashville crash

Top Clips

nbc_golf_ussord3_230701.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 3
nbc_golf_strickerkellyintv_230701.jpg
Stricker, Kelly enjoy competing against each other
nbc_moto_redbudehl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Deegan, Lawrence score wins at RedBud

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

49ers are NFL’s heaviest favorites to win their division

  
Published June 8, 2023 11:19 AM
6BiHdDwfZhek
June 7, 2023 08:25 AM
George Kittle noted Trey Lance looks “significantly better,” which leads Mike Florio and Chris Simms to spell out why the QB's knowledge of the offense and increased confidence makes him a seamless option.

Usually, it’s hard to be confident in an NFL team facing uncertainty about its starting quarterback. But despite Brock Purdy’s elbow injury, there’s plenty of confidence in the 49ers heading into the 2023 season.

The 49ers are -175 favorites to win the NFC West at BetMGM, making them the heaviest favorites to win their division of any team in the NFL.

That’s partly because the 49ers have been to the NFC Championship Game two years in a row and have most of their top players back. It’s also a reflection of the quality of the NFC West. The Cardinals look like they’re going to be one of the worst teams in the league this year. The Rams are a far cry from their Super Bowl-winning team of two seasons ago. The Seahawks are coming off a playoff season, but they weren’t as good as the 49ers last year and there aren’t a lot of reasons to think they will be this year.

So the 49ers seem like a safe pick to win their division -- the safest pick in the league.

The other seven division favorites are the Chiefs at -160, Jaguars at -160, Eagles at +100, Bengals at +115, Saints at +125, Lions at +130 and Bills at +135.