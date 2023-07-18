49ers assume full control of Leeds United

The San Francisco 49ers are not sticking to football.

The team, through its 49ers Enterprises division, has finalized the purchase of English soccer club Leeds United. The announcement was made on Monday.

Paraag Marathe, who is both president of 49ers Enterprises and 49ers executive V.P. of football operations, will serve as chairman of Leeds United.

“This is an important moment for Leeds United and we are already hard at work,” Marathe said, via ESPN.com. “This transition is a necessary reset to chart a new course for the club.”

A reset is needed because Leeds United recently was relegated from the Premier League.

The 49ers first invested in Leeds United in 2018. Two years ago, the 49ers increased the stake to 44 percent. Now, they run the show.

Marathe has a played a key role for the 49ers in recent years, negotiating contracts and managing the salary cap. 49ers fans should be curious, and concerned, that Marathe’s influence over the 49ers will diminish as he devotes time and effort to Leeds United.

Presumably, Marathe and the 49ers have a plan in place for ensuring that the team’s primary business is properly handled. Whether that’s Marathe simply working harder or someone else stepping up remains to be seen.

