MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox
Detroit Tigers v Texas Rangers
Pickups of the Day: Olson’s Opportunity
  • George Bissell
    ,
  • George Bissell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
49ers beat Raiders in overtime in Brock Purdy-Jarrett Stidham QB duel

  
Published January 1, 2023 02:30 PM
It would have sounded crazy to say this a few months ago, but 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy and Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham just played an outstanding quarterback duel.

In the end, however, it was a Stidham interception in overtime that set up the 49ers for their game-winning field goal in a 37-34 win.

Purdy completed 22 of 35 passes for 284 yards, with two touchdowns, one interception and no sacks, and he continues to look like a shockingly good quarterback for someone who entered the league as “Mr. Irrelevant” in the 2022 NFL draft.

But Stidham also looked good, making the first start of his career. He completed 23 of 34 passes for 365 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions, although that final interception was costly.

Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams made no secret of the fact that he was disappointed that Derek Carr was benched for Stidham. But Adams is a consummate professional, and he turned in a great game for Stidham, topping 150 receiving yards and making one of the plays of the year in the NFL this season with a spectacular diving catch.

Christian McCaffrey topped 100 rushing yards while Brandon Aiyuk topped 100 receiving yards for the 49ers, who won their ninth in a row and remain in contention for the No. 1 seed in the NFC.