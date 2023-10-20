49ers consider Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, Trent Williams as day to day

The 49ers consider running back Christian McCaffrey (oblique), wide receiver Deebo Samuel (shoulder) and left tackle Trent Williams (ankle) day to day after they were injured during Sunday’s loss to the Browns. But none of the three practiced Thursday in the lead up to Monday night’s game against the Vikings.

The 49ers don’t have a good idea of the three players’ availability yet.

“I don’t know . . . as of yet,” General Manager John Lynch said Friday on KNBR, via David Bonilla of 49erswebzone.com. “I think Kyle [Shanahan]characterized all those guys, Christian, Deebo and Trent as day to day, and I think that’s truly where they are.

“It’s a good thing that we have the extra day of preparation. And, to me, as a player, that was always a day-and-a-half because you don’t play until Monday night. And that sounds like a little bit, but it’s a lot. It really is when you’re talking about the ability to heal and come back from a game like that. So I think all those guys are working really hard and doing their best to try to be available for us, and we’re just going to let it play out and see if they can get out there on the practice field.”

The 49ers, who have two games before their off week, will take a bigger-picture approach to their stars’ health.

“We always have to have their health and safety at our primary concern, always will, and make sure that they’re safe being out there,” Lynch said. “So a lot to factor in, and we’ll just kind of let that continue to play out. But I know they’re all doing their best to get back out there for their team.”