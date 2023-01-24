 Skip navigation
Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
49ers defensive lineman Charles Omenihu is arrested on suspicion of domestic violence

  
Published January 24, 2023 06:56 AM
The 49ers have an off-field issue to contend with, as they prepare for their biggest on-field moment of the year.

Via the Bay Area News Group, defensive lineman Charles Omenihu was arrested on Monday afternoon. He faces allegations of suspicion of misdemeanor domestic violence .

Police reportedly were called to Omenihu’s home at 4:39 p.m. local time. A woman told the responding officers that Omenihu is her boyfriend, and that he “pushed her to the ground during an argument.”

She complained of arm pain, but there were no visible physical injuries observed. She declined medical treatment.

A fifth-round pick of the Texans in 2019, Omenihu was traded to the 49ers in 2021. He appeared in all 17 regular-season games, with three starts. He had 4.5 sacks.

He had two sacks and a forced fumble in the wild-card win over the Seahawks.

The situation wouldn’t result in a league-imposed suspension until after the criminal case is concluded, at the earliest. It’s also unlikely that Omenihu would be placed on paid leave.

Whether the team decides not to activate him for the NFC Championship game is a different matter.