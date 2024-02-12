49ers don’t capitalize on interception of Patrick Mahomes

The 49ers had a prime opportunity to take a two-score lead.

They started their first drive of the second half at the Kansas City 44 following Ji-Ayir Brown’s interception of Patrick Mahomes.

San Francisco, though, did nothing with the good field position.

Brock Purdy threw incomplete after being pressured by Leo Chenal, and then Aaron Banks had a false start. Purdy threw another incompletion on second-and-15.

On third down, Purdy was forced out of the pocket and scrambled for 4 yards.

The 49ers punted on fourth-and-11 and Mitch Wishnowsky’s punt has pinned the Chiefs at the 2.

The 49ers still lead 10-3.