49ers don’t expect Brock Purdy’s turf toe to “fully go away all year”

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said last week that there was some hope that Brock Purdy could serve as the backup or emergency quarterback for Sunday’s road game against the Giants, but he ultimately remained on the inactive list due to turf toe while Mac Jones started for the fifth straight game.

After the 34-24 49ers win, Shanahan said he “wasn’t that close to doing it” despite a week of limited practice work for Purdy. Shanahan also addressed the difficulty of knowing when Purdy is close enough to 100 percent to play by saying that the toe issue is unlikely to go away, although he added that he doesn’t think that uncertainty weighs on Jones’ preparations from week to week.

“No, nothing changes Mac in that way,” Shanahan said, via 49ersWebzone.com. “We’re trying to ease Brock out there in the practice stuff, but anytime you’re dealing with this turf toe, it’s something that probably won’t fully go away all year. Regardless of when he comes back, he’s going to always have to deal with it a little bit, especially with the people you talk to who have gone through turf toe.”

Jones opened Sunday’s win by completing 14 straight passes and the 49ers have won five of his seven starts this season, so nothing about the situation seems to be a major stumbling block for him. The combination of Jones’ steady play and the imprecise nature of Purdy’s recovery make any thoughts of a change more difficult for Shanahan, however, and a Week 10 divisional date with the Rams looks like it would be a particularly tough spot to change horses.