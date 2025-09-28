 Skip navigation
49ers draw to within 17-14 of Jaguars

  
Published September 28, 2025 06:15 PM

Christian McCaffrey scored the 49ers’ first touchdown of the day, catching an 8-yard shovel pass from Brock Purdy. Purdy then completed the 2-point conversion, with a pass to Ricky Pearsall.

That has the 49ers back within 17-14.

Pearsall injured his right knee on the play. His left knee was the one that had him on the injury report this week as questionable to play.

Purdy, in his first game since the season opener, is 14-of-25 for 180 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

McCaffrey has 13 carries for 45 yards and two receptions for 32 yards.