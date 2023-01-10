 Skip navigation
49ers estimate Christian McCaffrey, Dre Greenlaw as limited

  
Published January 10, 2023 03:38 PM
Running back Christian McCaffrey remains on the practice report but with only one injury. The 49ers removed the ankle injury McCaffrey was listed with last week, but he remains on the report with the knee injury he has had since Week 13.

He was estimated as a limited participant Tuesday.

Week 12 was the last week McCaffrey wasn’t listed on the practice report.

The past six weeks, McCaffrey has had either limited work or none the first two practice days of the week before being a full participant on the final practice day.

Defensive lineman Nick Bosa (rest), quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (foot) and cornerback Ambry Thomas (ankle) did not practice Tuesday.

Defensive lineman Arik Armstead (foot, ankle), offensive lineman Aaron Banks (ankle, knee), linebacker Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (neck), linebacker Dre Greenlaw (back) and defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw (knee) were estimated as limited.

Greenlaw missed Week 18 after not practicing all last week.