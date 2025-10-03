 Skip navigation
49ers fans overran "road" game against Rams, again

  
Published October 3, 2025 01:49 PM

Who’s house? Last night, it was not the “Rams House.”

As expected, 49ers fans overran SoFi Stadium for Thursday night’s 26-23 overtime win over the Rams.

Look at all the red. And the 49ers fans could be heard, too. Loudly. All game long. The roars when the 49ers scored. The chants of “de-fense!” when the Rams had the ball. The silent count the home team used.

Earlier this week, Rams coach Sean McVay said he was “hopeful and optimistic” that Rams fans would show up. Not nearly enough did.

It continues to be a basic reality of abandoning a market for 20 years and then coming back, with two teams. 49ers and Raiders fans are everywhere in L.A. Kids born after 1995 were able to follow any team they wanted. Even with a Super Bowl win four years ago by the Rams, the tide hasn’t come close to turning.

It’ll be 30 days until the Rams play another home game, against the Saints. Given the current state of the New Orleans franchise, maybe the silent count won’t be needed. Possibly because there will be plenty of silence coming from unoccupied seats in the stands.