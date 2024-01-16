49ers favored by 10, Ravens by 9, Lions by 6, Bills by 3 in divisional round

The four home teams are favored in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs.

The heaviest favorite is in San Francisco, where the 49ers are favored by 10 over the Packers. Green Bay is the first No. 7 seed to advance to the divisional round, so it’s no surprise that the Packers are big underdogs, even after their impressive win in Dallas on Sunday.

The Ravens are nine-point favorites over the Texans, a reflection of the fact that they’ve been the most dominant team in the NFL all season -- starting in Week One, when they beat the Texans 25-9.

The Lions are six-point favorites over the Buccaneers. Detroit benefits from home field advantage and an extra day of rest, and the Lions also beat the Bucs 20-6 in the regular season, at Tampa Bay.

The closest game, according to the oddsmakers, is Chiefs-Bills, with Buffalo a three-point home favorite. Three points was the Bills’ winning margin when the Bills won at Kansas City in Week 14, in the game featuring the infamous Kadarius Toney offside penalty that wiped off what appeared to be the winning touchdown.

The home team is almost always favored in the divisional round of the playoffs. The only home team to be an underdog in the divisional round in the last 10 seasons was the Eagles six years ago against the Falcons, when the Carson Wentz injury made the Eagles underdogs. Nick Foles would go on to lead the Eagles to victory in that game, and in the NFC Championship the next week, and in the Super Bowl.