49ers favored by 6.5 over Lions, Ravens favored by 3 over Chiefs

The teams are set. So are the odds.

For next weekend’s NFC Championship, the 49ers are favored by 6.5 over the Lions, via DraftKings Sportsbook. The Ravens are three-point favorites over the Chiefs.

Baltimore hosts Kansas City and San Francisco hosts Detroit on Sunday, January 28.

This weekend, the favorites were 2-2 against the spread and the home teams were 3-1 straight up. In the wild-card round, the favorite was 2-4 against the spread. The home teams were 5-1 straight up.

If the 49ers win, it sets up a rematch of Super Bowl XLVII (against the Ravens) or Super Bowl LIV (against the Chiefs). The Lions have never been to a Super Bowl.