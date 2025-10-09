49ers “feel pretty good” about Mac Jones’ health for Sunday

49ers quarterback Brock Purdy remained out of practice Wednesday and the likelihood that he’ll miss his fourth game of the season makes it vital that Mac Jones is ready to go for Sunday’s game against the Bucs.

Jones got knocked around a lot in last Thursday’s win over the Rams and he was listed as a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice. Jones has been dealing with a knee injury for the last few weeks and he was listed with an oblique issue as well this week, but General Manager John Lynch said there isn’t internal concern about his readiness for Week 6.

“No, I think we feel pretty good about where he’s going to be,” Lynch said on KNBR, via Matt Barrows of TheAthletic.com.

The 49ers have won all three of Jones’ starts while patching together a lineup that’s been riddled with other injuries. It looks like they’re on track to try for more of the same in Tampa this weekend.