49ers “focused on” other things now, but want to extend George Kittle

49ers tight end George Kittle hasn’t been the center of attention during the early part of the team’s offseason, but he’s expected to take on a more central role as time moves on.

Kittle is moving into the final year of his current contract and he said during Super Bowl week that there have been some talks with the team about a new deal. During a press conference at the Scouting Combine on Wednesday, 49ers General Manager John Lynch confirmed that it is something the team is interested in but said other matters are taking priority right now.

“We’ve already talked about it,” Lynch said, via 49ersWebzone.com. “We want George to retire a Niner. He’s one of those guys. He’s a Niner through and through. And so, we want that to become a reality. I think the only thing on that is timing, and that’s no different from what I’ve told George and his agent. So, some other things that we’re focused on, and George is certainly there. But I think that’s something we want to all see become a reality, including George.”

Quarterback Brock Purdy’s extension and wide receiver Deebo Samuel’s trade demand are the more immediately pressing concerns.

Kittle has a cap number of just over $22 million for the 2025 season and are set for more than $13 million in dead money in 2026 due to void years on Kittle’s pact. An extension would likely lower the 2025 number and would change the outlook in 2026 as well.