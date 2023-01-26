 Skip navigation
Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
49ers’ injury report confirms Christian McCaffrey, Elijah Mitchell didn’t practice again

  
Published January 26, 2023 01:56 PM
January 26, 2023 04:18 PM
Reeta Hubbard joins Brother From Another to preview this weekend's NFC Championship Game between the San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles.

The 49ers’ practice report confirmed what coach Kyle Shanahan said would happen in practice: Running backs Christian McCaffrey (calf) and Elijah Mitchell (groin) remained out Thursday.

McCaffrey said there was “zero ” chance of him sitting out Sunday’s NFC Championship Game.

Last week was the first time since Week 12 that the 49ers running back wasn’t listed on the practice report. But he injured his calf in Sunday’s game against the Cowboys when he played 44 of 66 snaps.

Mitchell played 22 snaps Sunday.

Shanahan said he expects both backs to play Sunday, but he hasn’t guaranteed it.

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, who won’t play again this week with a foot injury, was the only other player who didn’t practice Thursday. Left tackle Trent Williams, who had a rest day Wednesday, returned to full participation.

Wide receiver Deebo Samuel (ankle), cornerback Ambry Thomas (ankle) and defensive end Charles Omenihu (oblique) were limited for the second consecutive day.