49ers, Javon Hargrave agree to deal

The 49ers have just made a very big addition to their defensive line.

San Francisco and defensive tackle Javon Hargrave have agreed to a four-year contract, according to multiple reports. His agents told reporters that the total value of the deal is $84 million with $40 million guaranteed.

Hargrave was the highest-ranked player on our Free Agent Top 100 who did not get franchise tagged.

The 30-year-old Hargrave was originally a third-round pick of the Steelers in 2016. He spent four seasons in Pittsburgh before spending the last three in Philadelphia. Last season he started all 17 games for the Eagles and had a career-high 11 sacks.