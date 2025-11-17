 Skip navigation
49ers K Eddy Pineiro is week-to-week with a hamstring injury

  
Published November 17, 2025 03:42 PM

The 49ers are going to need to bring in a new kicker for their Week 12 Monday night game against the Panthers.

Eddy Pineiro suffered a hamstring injury in Sunday’s game and head coach Kyle Shanahan said on Monday that he is considered week-to-week at this point.

Pineiro joined the 49ers heading into Week 2 after they released Jake Moody. He is 22-of-22 on field goals and 18-of-22 on extra points in 10 appearances this season.

The 49ers do not have a kicker on their practice squad and Shanahan said that the team will work out kickers this week.