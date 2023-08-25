49ers K Jake Moody out for preseason finale with quad strain

The 49ers won’t have their third-round rookie kicker available for Friday’s preseason finale against the Chargers.

Via multiple reporters, Jake Moody has a right quad strain and is day-to-day.

San Francisco also has Zane Gonzalez on its roster and he’ll kick in Moody’s stead.

The No. 99 pick of this year’s draft out of Michigan, Moody has missed two field goals and one extra point during the preseason. He has also struggled a bit with kickoffs. In college, Moody hit 82.1 percent of his field goals, including 23-of-25 in 2021 and 29-of-35 in 2022.

Gonzalez has kicked for Cleveland, Arizona, and Carolina in regular-season games. He’s made 80.5 percent of his career field goal attempts and 94.8 percent of extra points.

In 12 games for the Panthers last year, Gonzalez was 20-of-22 on field goals, with his only misses coming from more than 50 yards out.