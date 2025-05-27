49ers K Jake Moody tweaks kicking approach in hopes of more consistency

Jake Moody will have competition to keep his job this offseason. Moody struggled after returning from an ankle injury, prompting the 49ers to sign veteran Greg Joseph.

Moody was only 11-of-20 on field goals in his final nine appearances of 2024.

“It’s unacceptable to be kicking the way I was the second half of the year,” Moody told Vic Tafur of TheAthletic.com. “I don’t know if I lost any confidence, but stuff always creeps into your head, especially after missing a bunch of kicks.

“But those kicks are irrelevant now. It’s in the past, and I like to have a one-kick mentality, as in the next kick. Right now, I’ve been kicking the ball really well, so I feel like I’m in a good headspace.”

Moody said he changed his kicking approach this offseason, now taking two steps before kicking the ball instead of three. He has spent the offseason working with longtime kicking coach, Brandon Kornblue.

“It’s been going great,” Moody told Tafur. “Obviously, when you have been doing something since the sixth grade, it was definitely challenging at the start. I had to keep telling myself to stick with it.”

The 49ers made Jake Moody a third-round pick in 2023, and he went 21-of-25 on field goals as a rookie. Moody started last season 13-of-14 before returning from a high-ankle sprain.

His 70.6-percent success rate for the season ranked 33rd among all NFL kickers with 10 or more made field goals.

“The goal is more consistency because at the end of the day, that’s what keeps you in the NFL,” Moody said.