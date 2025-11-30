49ers lead Browns 10-8 at halftime

Two years ago, the Browns pulled off a home upset to beat the 49ers.

Could the same be in store for Sunday afternoon?

While the Browns scored a late touchdown and got a successful two-point conversion, the 49ers got three late points to lead 10-8 at halftime.

Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders finished a drive with a 34-yard touchdown pass to tight end Harold Fanin, making the score 7-6. But then the 49ers had too many men on the field for the extra-point attempt, prompting the Browns to go for two with the penalty enforced half the distance to the goal.

From the wildcat, running back Quinshon Judkins then made his way across the goal line for the successful conversion, giving Cleveland a one-point lead.

But the 49ers were able to get down the field quickly, with George Kittle catching a 33-yard pass down at the 7-yard line to put San Francisco in manageable field-goal range.

While Matt Gay clanked his 25-yard attempt off the left upright, it was still able to get through the uprights for a successful conversion, giving the club a two-point lead.

Making his second career start, Sanders finished the first half 8-of-11 passing for 96 yards with a TD.

Judkins has handled most of the load offensively, taking 14 carries for 53 yards.

For the 49ers, Brock Purdy is 9-of-15 for 115 yards. Kittle leads with three receptions for 53 yards. McCaffrey had San Francisco’s only touchdown with a 1-yard run, but he finished with just 9 yards on six carries in the first half. He also caught two passes for 13 yards.

Chasing the sack record, Myles Garrett had just one QB hit in the first half.

The Browns will receive the second-half kickoff.