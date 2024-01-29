49ers open as 2.5-point favorites over Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII

Super Bowl LVIII will be a rematch of Super Bowl LIV.

The last time around, the Chiefs were favored by 1.5 points over the 49ers. This time around, the opening line is San Francisco, minus-2.5, via ActionNetwork.com.

It continues the trend of the Chiefs being postseason underdogs, and of the 49ers being favorites. While the 49ers won both playoff games, they’ve yet to cover.

The Chiefs were favored at home in the wild-card round, over the Dolphins. They won outright as 3.5-point underdogs at Buffalo, and as 4.5-point underdogs at Baltimore.

We’ll see how the line moves over the next two weeks. For now, the 49ers are a favorite of less than a field goal.