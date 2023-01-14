 Skip navigation
49ers outscore Seahawks 25-6 in second half, advance to divisional round with 41-23 win

  
Published January 14, 2023 02:39 PM
The Seahawks hung tough with the 49ers in the first half of Saturday’s postseason opener.

But the cream rose to the top in the game’s last 30 minutes.

San Francisco dismantled Seattle in the second half, outscoring its division rival 25-6 to give the club a 41-23 victory.

The game turned midway through the third quarter. Though the Seahawks had taken a 17-16 lead with a last-second field goal in the first half, the 49ers had the ball to start the third period and went 75 yards in 13 plays to take a 23-17 lead with quarterback Brock Purdy’s 1-yard touchdown on a QB sneak.

The Seahawks had a shot to answer on the ensuing drive. But on third-and-14 deep in San Francisco territory, defensive lineman Charles Omenihu strip-sacked quarterback Geno Smith. Edge rusher Nick Bosa picked up the loose ball to give San Francisco an extra possession and keep Seattle off the scoreboard.

The 49ers turned that opportunity into a touchdown, with Elijah Mitchell catching a 7-yard score to go up 31-17. And after Seattle’s next punt, Deebo Samuel essentially removed all doubt when he went 74 yards down the left sideline for a touchdown that made the score 38-17.

Smith threw an interception on the first play of his next drive that kept San Francisco in control and set up a Robbie Gould 31-yard field goal.

The Seahawks put up a cosmetic score with D.K. Metcalf’s 3-yard touchdown with 1:48 left in the contest. It was Metcalf’s second score of the day, as he caught a 50-yard touchdown midway through the second quarter.

Metcalf had 10 catches for 136 yards. Smith finished 25-of-35 for 253 yards with two TDs and an interception.

Purdy got off to a shaky start, but the seventh-round rookie finished 18-of-30 for 332 yards with three touchdowns — the first time he’s gone over 300 yards as a pro. He also had three carries for 17 yards.

Samuel and Christian McCaffrey were both monsters, with McCaffrey taking 15 carries for 119 yards. He also caught two passes for 17 yards with a 3-yard touchdown in the first quarter.

Samuel finished with six receptions for 133 yards with a TD and three carries for 32 yards.

Overall, San Francisco had 505 yards — a season-high — averaging 7.9 yards per play.

Seattle finished with 332 yards and averaged 5.3 yards per play.

With the loss, the Seahawks will now turn their attention to the offseason and who they might select with the No. 5 overall pick of this year’s draft, which they acquired from the Broncos in the Russell Wilson trade.

The 49ers will stay home next weekend to play the highest-remaining seed in the NFC, whether it’s the Vikings, Buccaneers, or Cowboys based on the results from the next two days.