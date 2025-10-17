49ers place WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling on injured reserve

The 49ers need two roster spots to activate tight end George Kittle and defensive tackle Kevin Givens off injured reserve.

Kittle is ready to return from his hamstring injury, and coach Kyle Shanahan said Friday that Givens “most likely” will be activated as he has worked his way back from a pectoral injury.

The 49ers opened one roster spot on Friday, placing wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling on injured reserve. The team will place linebacker Fred Warner on injured reserve as he is out for the season with a fractured and dislocated ankle.

Valdez-Scantling injured his calf in Thursday’s practice.

He has appeared in five games, totaling four receptions for 40 yards.

The 49ers play the Falcons on Sunday Night Football.