49ers plan 30-40 snaps for Nick Bosa

49ers defensive end Nick Bosa will indeed play today. How much will he play?

According to Jay Glazer of Fox Sports, the plan is for Bosa to be on the field for 30 to 40 snaps in his 2023 debut.

Glazer explained that coach Kyle Shanahan considered what happened two years ago, when Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt held in, signed, and played 69 snaps in Week 1. It went well — until he hurt a groin the next week and missed Week 3.

Bosa will push to play the full game, Glazer said. Ultimately, it’s about keeping him ready for the long haul and about having him healthy.

Bosa held out for all of training camp and the preseason until Wednesday, when he agreed to terms on a six-year, $188.9 million deal.