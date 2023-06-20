 Skip navigation
Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 1
Katie Ledecky wins by 28 seconds to cap U.S. Swimming Championships
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121
Chicago Xfinity race to resume Sunday
AUTO: JUL 01 NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220
Chicago Street Race Cup starting lineup

nbc_golf_ussord3_230701.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 3
nbc_golf_strickerkellyintv_230701.jpg
Stricker, Kelly enjoy competing against each other
nbc_moto_redbudehl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Deegan, Lawrence score wins at RedBud

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 1
Katie Ledecky wins by 28 seconds to cap U.S. Swimming Championships
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121
Chicago Xfinity race to resume Sunday
AUTO: JUL 01 NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220
Chicago Street Race Cup starting lineup

nbc_golf_ussord3_230701.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 3
nbc_golf_strickerkellyintv_230701.jpg
Stricker, Kelly enjoy competing against each other
nbc_moto_redbudehl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Deegan, Lawrence score wins at RedBud

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
49ers request injury waiver for Mariano Sori-Marin

  
Published June 20, 2023 02:20 PM
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons unpack PFT’s post-offseason program power rankings, where the Chiefs are atop the list, followed by the Eagles and 49ers rounding out the top three.

The 49ers have requested an injury waiver for linebacker Mariano Sori-Marin, according to the NFL’s personnel notice.

It is unclear what Sori-Marin’s injury is.

He was one of the 12 undrafted free agents initially signed by the 49ers in May. Sori-Marin played college football at Minnesota, appearing in 58 games with 40 starts in five seasons.

Sori-Marin totaled 274 tackles, 14.5 tackles for a loss, 10 passes defensed, three forced fumbles, 1.5 sacks and an interception in his career with the Golden Gophers.

In 2022, he started all 13 games and made 88 tackles, six tackles for a loss, three passes defensed and 1.5 sacks. Sori-Marin earned All-Big Ten third-team honors.