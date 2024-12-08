 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_seahawkscards_241206.jpg
Cardinals ‘desperately’ need to win vs. Seahawks
nbc_pft_falconsvikings_241206.jpg
What to expect from Cousins in return to Minnesota
nbc_pft_cowboysplayoff_241206.jpg
Inside Cowboys’ chances of reaching the playoffs

Other PFT Content

NFL: Super Bowl LVII-NFLPA Press Conference
George Atallah leaves NFLPA after 15 years
Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_seahawkscards_241206.jpg
Cardinals ‘desperately’ need to win vs. Seahawks
nbc_pft_falconsvikings_241206.jpg
What to expect from Cousins in return to Minnesota
nbc_pft_cowboysplayoff_241206.jpg
Inside Cowboys’ chances of reaching the playoffs

Other PFT Content

NFL: Super Bowl LVII-NFLPA Press Conference
George Atallah leaves NFLPA after 15 years
Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

49ers rolling over Bears 24-0 at halftime

  
Published December 8, 2024 05:45 PM

It’s been a rough stretch for the 49ers in recent weeks and they are taking out their frustrations on the Bears.

Wide receiver Jauan Jennings caught two touchdown catches in the first half, tight end George Kittle has been unguardable and the 49ers went into the locker room at Levi’s Stadium with a 24-0 halftime lead.

Kittle has five catches for 138 yards after being held to one catch in last Sunday night’s loss to the Bills and Jennings has five catches for 40 yards. Rookie running back Isaac Guerendo ran nine times for 50 yards and a score while also catching two passes for 50 yards.

While the 49ers were racking up 319 yards, their defense was holding the Bears in check. The visitors picked up four yards of offense over the first 30 minutes as the 49ers sacked quarterback Caleb Williams four times and limited the Bears to one first down.

All that leaves the 49ers in position to end their three-game losing streak and improve their chances of getting back into the playoff race should teams ahead of them stumble.