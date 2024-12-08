49ers rolling over Bears 24-0 at halftime

It’s been a rough stretch for the 49ers in recent weeks and they are taking out their frustrations on the Bears.

Wide receiver Jauan Jennings caught two touchdown catches in the first half, tight end George Kittle has been unguardable and the 49ers went into the locker room at Levi’s Stadium with a 24-0 halftime lead.

Kittle has five catches for 138 yards after being held to one catch in last Sunday night’s loss to the Bills and Jennings has five catches for 40 yards. Rookie running back Isaac Guerendo ran nine times for 50 yards and a score while also catching two passes for 50 yards.

While the 49ers were racking up 319 yards, their defense was holding the Bears in check. The visitors picked up four yards of offense over the first 30 minutes as the 49ers sacked quarterback Caleb Williams four times and limited the Bears to one first down.

All that leaves the 49ers in position to end their three-game losing streak and improve their chances of getting back into the playoff race should teams ahead of them stumble.