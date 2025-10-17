49ers rule out WR Ricky Pearsall; TE George Kittle ready to return

The 49ers officially ruled out quarterback Brock Purdy (toe) and wide receiver Ricky Pearsall (knee).

Mac Jones is set to make his fifth start for Purdy.

He was limited in Wednesday’s practice with knee and oblique injuries before returning to full participation on the final two practices of the week. Jones does not have an injury designation.

Jones will have tight end George Kittle, who has no injury designation after working his way back from a hamstring injury. The 49ers will activate him from injured reserve on Saturday. Defensive tackle Kevin Givens (pectoral) also could be cleared to return from injured reserve.

“George is playing, and Kevin most likely is,” coach Kyle Shanahan said, via David Bonilla of 49erswebzone.com.

Kittle will not be on a snap count against the Falcons.

The 49ers ruled out defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos (knee/hamstring).

Givens, cornerback Renardo Green (neck) and cornerback Upton Stout (shoulder) are questionable.