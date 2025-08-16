49ers rule RG Dominick Puni out with a knee injury

The 49ers played their starters to open Saturday’s game against the Raiders, but one member of the group had to leave with an injury.

Right guard Dominick Puni exited the game and the 49ers announced that he was ruled out with a knee injury. More information about Puni’s outlook should come after the game or in the coming days.

Puni’s injury comes at a time when left guard Ben Bartsch is also sidelined. Bartsch did not play on Saturday because of an elbow injury.

The 49ers have also dealt with a number of injuries at running back this summer and that list grew on Saturday as well. Patrick Taylor suffered a shoulder injury and the team called him questionable to return.