49ers sign 2025 first-round pick Mykel Williams

  
Published May 15, 2025 04:51 PM

The 49ers have inked their first-round pick from this year’s draft.

San Francisco announced on Thursday that the club has signed No. 11 overall pick Mykel Williams.

A defensive end out of Georgia, Williams was a second-team All-SEC selection in both 2023 and 2024. He recorded 5.0 sacks with 8.5 tackles for loss in 2024.

He won the CFP National Championship with the Bulldogs to cap the 2022 season.

Nine of San Francisco’s 11 picks from this year’s draft are now under contract. Only second-round defensive tackle Alfred Collins and fourth-round defensive tackle CJ West remain unsigned.