49ers sign DL Shakel Brown, release TE Ross Dwelley

The 49ers have made a pair of roster moves on Friday.

San Francisco announced club has signed defensive lineman Shakel Brown.

This is Brown’s second stint with the 49ers, having spent time on the club’s practice squad in 2024. He entered the league with the Titans as an undrafted free agent in 2023 but spent that season on injured reserve. He was waived by the Titans in May 2024, also spending time with the Dolphins last year.

The 49ers have had a wave of injuries along their defensive line this summer, necessitating Brown’s addition.

As a corresponding move, San Francisco released tight end Ross Dwelley.