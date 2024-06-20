 Skip navigation
49ers sign first-round WR Ricky Pearsall to his rookie deal

  
Published June 20, 2024 07:45 PM

The 49ers have signed first-round receiver Ricky Pearsall to his four-year rookie deal. He will receive $12.5 million fully guaranteed with a $5.9 million signing bonus.

His signing completes the team’s signings of their eight-player draft class.

The 49ers used the 31st overall pick on Pearsall, who played at the University of Florida. He made 65 catches for 965 yards and four touchdowns in 12 games in 2023.

In his five-year college career, Pearsall caught 159 passes for 2,420 yards with 14 touchdowns.

The 49ers drafted Pearsall with Brandon Aiyuk entering the final year of his rookie deal and seeking a long-term extension.

Only six NFL first-rounders remain unsigned.