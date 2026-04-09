49ers sign former Bengals defensive end Cam Sample

The 49ers have added some depth to their defensive line.

Free agent defensive end Cam Sample has agreed to a one-year deal in San Francisco, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

The 26-year-old Sample has played his entire NFL career with the Bengals, who chose him in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL draft.

Sample has been a backup for most of his career, starting just five of the 61 games he has played in. Last year he had two sacks in 14 games.