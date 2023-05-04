 Skip navigation
Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
49ers sign Isaiah Winstead, who used social media to urge NFL teams to sign him

  
Published May 4, 2023 12:20 AM
After Isaiah Winstead went undrafted, he turned to his social media to urge NFL teams to sign him. And now the 49ers have.

Winstead, a wide receiver out of East Carolina, has signed with the 49ers . That came after a tweet from Winstead in which he said that not only had no teams offered him a contract as an undrafted free agent, but none had even offered to bring him to a rookie minicamp.

“6’4 210 moving like this,” Winstead tweeted, along with a video of his highlights. “No mini camp invite or UDFA deal . Behind the scenes on what I can do. With 88 catches & 1100 yds this past season.”

Winstead’s tweet got thousands of retweets and got him plenty of support from fans who’d like to see an underdog got a chance. And now he’ll get his chance with the 49ers.

Last season Winstead had 88 catches for 1,085 yards and six touchdowns at East Carolina. His football journey has been a long one, as he previously played at Toledo and at Norfolk State.

Winstead is the 90th player the 49ers have signed to their roster, which means they’re at their limit -- and which also means he’s a long shot to make the 53-player roster for the regular season. But for now he’s on an NFL roster, just days after not even getting a minicamp invitation. He’ll get a chance to prove what he can do.