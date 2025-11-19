 Skip navigation
49ers sign K Matt Gay to the practice squad

  
Published November 19, 2025 06:50 PM

After working out multiple kickers, the 49ers have found their temporary replacement for Eddy Pineiro.

The team signed Matt Gay to the practice squad on Wednesday, cutting wide receiver Russell Gage Jr. from the practice squad in a corresponding move.

Pineiro has a Grade 1 hamstring strain, which prompted the kicker tryouts this week.

Gay, 31, was waived by the Commanders earlier this week.

He has made only 13 of 19 field goals, and he missed two field goals in Sunday’s overtime loss to the Dolphins. His 68.4 percent success rate ranks 32nd of the 34 kickers who have enough attempts to qualify this season.

Gay, a 2019 fifth-round pick of the Buccaneers, has also played for the Colts and Rams.