49ers sign Marlon Davidson, Troy Fumagalli

  
Published May 8, 2023 09:39 AM
May 1, 2023 12:38 PM
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed analyze team odds to win the NFC championship following the 2023 NFL Draft. The Eagles are favored, but the 49ers are close behind.

There was word last week that quarterback Brandon Allen would be signing with the 49ers and the team made the move official on Monday.

They also announced two other additions. Defensive lineman Marlon Davidson and tight end Troy Fumagalli have signed one-year deals with the team as well.

Davidson was a 2020 second-round pick of the Falcons and he appeared in 19 games with the team before being released last October. He appeared in 19 games and recorded 29 tackles, a sack, an interception, and a fumble recovery.

Fumagalli spent time on the 49ers practice squad last season. He was a 2018 fifth-round pick of the Broncos and caught 14 passes for 118 yards and two touchdowns in 19 games with the team.