49ers sign RB Jeremy McNichols to active roster

The 49ers signed running back Jeremy McNichols to the active roster from the team’s practice squad, the team announced Thursday.

They signed defensive lineman Taylor Stallworth to take McNichols’ spot on the practice squad.

McNichols’ promotion is a sign running back Elijah Mitchell (knee) won’t be available for Sunday’s game against the Ravens. Mitchell hasn’t played since Dec. 3 against the Eagles.

McNichols replaces defensive lineman Kalia Davis on the 53-player roster after Davis went on injured reserve this week with a high ankle sprain.

The 49ers promoted McNichols over 2022 third-round pick Tyrion Davis-Price.

In his only game action this season, against the Seahawks on Dec. 10, McNichols played six special teams snaps.

McNichols has 130 touches for 659 yards and two touchdowns in his career.

Stallworth has spent time on the practice squad of the Texans, Panthers and Titans this season. He played one game with Tennessee before being released Nov. 14.