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49ers sign S Ashtyn Davis to a one-year deal

  
Published June 2, 2026 05:48 PM

The 49ers signed safety Ashtyn Davis to a one-year deal, the team announced Tuesday.

In a corresponding move, the 49ers waived running back Jermar Jefferson.

Davis spent last season with the Dolphins, appearing in 15 games with 12 starts. He recorded 63 tackles, four passes defensed, one interception, one forced fumble and added two special teams tackles.

He entered the NFL as a third-round pick of the Jets in 2020 and spent five seasons in New York.

In his career, Davis has appeared in 84 games with 34 starts. He has totaled 217 tackles, 19 passes defensed, nine interceptions, five forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries and half a sack to go with 23 special teams tackles.

Jefferson signed with the 49ers on May 28.