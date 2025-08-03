 Skip navigation
49ers sign WR Robbie Chosen, cut WR Marquez Callaway

  
Published August 3, 2025 04:58 PM

The 49ers signed wide receiver Robbie Chosen to a one year-deal, the team announced Sunday. In order to make room on the roster, the team released wide receiver Marquez Callaway.

Chosen spent part of the 2024 training camp with the 49ers, who released him after the preseason. He signed with the Dolphins and appeared in two games, totaling one reception for 5 yards.

He entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2016, signing with the Jets. In his nine-year NFL career with the Jets (2016-19), Panthers (2020-22), Cardinals (2022) and Dolphins (2023-24), Chosen has appeared in 122 games, with 86 starts, and has caught 380 passes for 5,087 yards and 30 touchdowns. He has added 16 carries for 98 yards on the ground.

Callaway signed with the 49ers last week.

He played two games for the Bucs last season after making 45 appearances for the Saints over his first four seasons. He had 83 catches for 1,069 yards and seven touchdowns while with New Orleans.