 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_tushpush_250919.jpg
NFL urges refs to officiate tush push ‘tight’
nbc_pft_showmesomething_250919.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something Week 3
nbc_pft_bradyflagfootball_250919.jpg
Should NFL be concerned with Saudi flag tourney?

Other PFT Content

SPORTS-FBN-PERKINS-COLUMN-FL
If change is coming in Miami, will it be Mike McDaniel, Chris Grier, or both?
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_tushpush_250919.jpg
NFL urges refs to officiate tush push ‘tight’
nbc_pft_showmesomething_250919.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something Week 3
nbc_pft_bradyflagfootball_250919.jpg
Should NFL be concerned with Saudi flag tourney?

Other PFT Content

SPORTS-FBN-PERKINS-COLUMN-FL
If change is coming in Miami, will it be Mike McDaniel, Chris Grier, or both?
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

49ers take 13-6 lead on Mac Jones touchdown pass

  
Published September 21, 2025 06:48 PM

At long last, someone has scored a touchdown in Cardinals-49ers.

Mac Jones tossed a 1-yard score to fullback Kyle Juszczyk to give San Francisco a 13-6 lead in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s divisional matchup.

The 49ers had gotten into scoring position with Jones’ 34-yard pass to Ricky Pearsall on fourth-and-2. The deep shot down the right side put San Francisco on Arizona’s 6-yard line.

A couple of plays later, Jones rolled to his left and found an open Juszczyk in the end zone for the score.

After the touchdown, however, Jones was shown on the Fox broadcast on the 49ers sideline walking with a heavy limp. Jones suffered a sprained knee during the 2025 preseason.

So far on Sunday, Jones has completed 21-of-30 passes for 216 yards with one touchdown and no picks. Pearsall leads a thin receiving corps with eight catches for 117 yards.