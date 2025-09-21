49ers take 13-6 lead on Mac Jones touchdown pass

At long last, someone has scored a touchdown in Cardinals-49ers.

Mac Jones tossed a 1-yard score to fullback Kyle Juszczyk to give San Francisco a 13-6 lead in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s divisional matchup.

The 49ers had gotten into scoring position with Jones’ 34-yard pass to Ricky Pearsall on fourth-and-2. The deep shot down the right side put San Francisco on Arizona’s 6-yard line.

A couple of plays later, Jones rolled to his left and found an open Juszczyk in the end zone for the score.

After the touchdown, however, Jones was shown on the Fox broadcast on the 49ers sideline walking with a heavy limp. Jones suffered a sprained knee during the 2025 preseason.

So far on Sunday, Jones has completed 21-of-30 passes for 216 yards with one touchdown and no picks. Pearsall leads a thin receiving corps with eight catches for 117 yards.